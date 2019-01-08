San Antonio Spurs

WHAT THE HYPE'S
ALL ABOUT
Stacked with South Texas’ top talents from stunters and b-boys to tumblers and dancers, the Spurs Hype Squad is redefining “home-court advantage." Freestyle routines. On-court contests. You name it, we bring it. And when game night’s over, you can find us on the streets—spreading that same energy to the city we rep through community outreach and corporate appearances. ‘Cause when it comes to S.A, there’s never such thing as too much Hype.
Qualifications:
How can I stand out?
Along with an upbeat demeanor, judges will be looking for individuals with a strongly developed performance-based talent along with those with above average energy and engagement traits. Talents such as stunting, tumbling, dancing (b-boys, hip hop, traditional), yell-leaders, etc will shine.
Auditions ($15 fee):
Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Anthony's High School Fencing Center
Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's High School Fencing Center
**Applicants will receive audition time and additional information via email prior to your registered date
