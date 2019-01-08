San Antonio Spurs

2019 Hype Squad Audition Registration

  • Welcome
  • Contact Information
  • Registration Options
  • Waiver
  • Review
  • Receipt

Welcome

 

 

WHAT THE HYPE'S

ALL ABOUT

Stacked with South Texas’ top talents from stunters and b-boys to tumblers and dancers, the Spurs Hype Squad is redefining “home-court advantage." Freestyle routines. On-court contests. You name it, we bring it. And when game night’s over, you can find us on the streets—spreading that same energy to the city we rep through community outreach and corporate appearances. ‘Cause when it comes to S.A, there’s never such thing as too much Hype.

Qualifications:

  • Experience in dancing, athletics, stunting, tumbling, breaking, tricking and/or pep squad 
  • Comfortable engaging large crowds
  • Outstanding communication skills
  • Reliable, punctual, and courteous
  • Ability to work at least 32 home games/team events and 10 community events
  • Willing to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
  • At least 18 years of age

How can I stand out?

Along with an upbeat demeanor, judges will be looking for individuals with a strongly developed performance-based talent along with those with above average energy and engagement traits. Talents such as stunting, tumbling, dancing (b-boys, hip hop, traditional), yell-leaders, etc will shine.

 

Auditions ($15 fee):

Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Anthony's High School Fencing Center

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's High School Fencing Center

**Applicants will receive audition time and additional information via email prior to your registered date

Frequently Asked Questions:

 

What kind of talent are you looking for?

  • We are looking for individuals with a strongly developed performance-based talent who can freestyle and learn choreography, along with those with above average energy and engagement traits
  • Examples of talents include: Dancer, Stunter, Tumbler, Tricker, B-Boy, Yell-leader (non-performing, high energy, fanatic)

 

What do I wear?

  • Applicants are asked to wear athletic, form-fitting clothing (no jeans) and shoes
  • Females are strongly recommended to come game-day ready with hair and makeup
  • Males are strongly recommended to come game-day ready with hair styled and facial hair trimmed

 

What time do I show up?

  • Start times will be individually sent out closer to audition date

 

What is the structure of the audition? 

  • All applicants will warm up together and then be split into groups
    • Applicants will participate in a group interview and fan engagement evaluation
  • Applicants who would like to be considered for a performance role will stay for talent evaluation (Not trying out as a performer does not hinder your chances of making the team)
    • Talent evaluation will include instructional choreography that will flow into a freestyle element
    • Applicants will perform the choreography with others trying out with the same specialty
  • Auditions are closed to the public

 

What are the judges looking for?

  • Creativity, energy, elite-level talent, Spurs fandom, personality, and professionalism are just some of the elements the judges are evaluating.

 

Will a routine be taught?  Do I need to have a routine prepared?

  • If you are auditioning to be a performer you will learn 30-seconds of choreography and be asked to continue to freestyle in your own genre for an additional 30-seconds to the same track as the choreography 

 

How will I know if I made the team?

  • All applicants will be notified by phone and/or email a week after the second audition date.  The judges’ decisions are final.

 

What are my time commitments if I make the team?

  • Team members will be responsible for attending two practices a week, a minimum of 32 home games, and at least 15 community events
  • Practices/games/appearances/meetings will fall on weeknights, weekends, and holidays August to April

 

 

This registration session will allow you to complete contact information, sign up for participation, and submit payment.

Please read through each page carefully to ensure that all information is provided accurately. 

To complete registration through our secure site, please have your Visa, MasterCard, DiscoverCard, or ACH Bank information available.